Smith scores twice, Blackhawks beat Canadiens 4-1

Zack Smith scored twice to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Alex DeBrincat and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks. Corey Crawford stopped 32 shots to improve to 11-2-2 against his hometown team. Chicago won for the seventh time in 10 games.

Phillip Danault scored for the Canadiens, who have lost 10 of their last 11. Still looking for his first victory of the season, Charlie Lindgren finished with 24 saves.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/15/2020 10:57:37 PM (GMT -5:00)

