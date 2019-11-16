Smith scores 22 to lead Indiana to 100-62 win over Troy

Justin Smith had 22 points and five rebounds to lead Indiana to a 100-62 victory over Troy on Saturday night.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Al Durham added 17 points for the Hoosiers (4-0), who are in the middle of a nine-game stretch at home to begin the year.

Zay Williams had 28 points and eight rebounds and Charles Norman had 10 points and six rebounds for the Trojans (0-3) in the team’s first meeting with Indiana.

The Hoosiers never trailed, and they scored 58 first half points and led by 26 points at the break.

It was a 15-2 run in the first half that helped Indiana pull away early.

Jackson-Davis made two free throws and then converted a three-point play to spark the run. The spurt ended with a pair of free throws by Durham to make it 35-14 with 9:20 to play in the first half.

The Hoosiers led by as much as 43 points after Race Thompson dunked to make it 83-40 with 11:02 to go in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Troy: The Trojans are still search for their first win of the year. Four of the team’s first seven games are on the road.

Indiana: The Hoosiers open the year with four straight wins for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Over the first four games of the season, Indiana has scored 85 or more points each game and have surpassed 90 points three times.

UP NEXT

Troy: Hosts Carver College on Monday.

Indiana: Hosts Princeton on Wednesday.

