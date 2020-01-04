Smith scores 19 to lead No. 15 Maryland past Indiana 75-59

Jalen Smith scored 19 points, Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 13 apiece and No. 15 Maryland returned to form with a 75-59 rout of cold-shooting Indiana.

Darryl Morsell scored 12 for the Terrapins, who climbed to No. 3 in mid-December before losing successive games to Penn State and Seton Hall.

An unimpressive win over Bryant followed on Dec. 29, but Maryland opened the New Year in dominant fashion against the Hoosiers.

Devonte Green led Indiana with 18 points and center Joey Brunk had nine points and 10 rebounds.

