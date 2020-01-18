Smith scores 18 and No. 17 Maryland holds off Purdue 57-50

Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Donta Scott scored 13 and No. 17 Maryland held off Purdue 57-50 to remain unbeaten at home.

The Terrapins scored the game's first nine points, led by 16 at halftime, and managed to stay in front after Purdue closed to 52-47 with 6 minutes left.

Looking for an encore to its 71-42 rout of Big Ten leader Michigan State last Sunday, Purdue instead fell to 1-5 on the road, its lone win at Ohio last month.

