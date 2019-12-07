Slow start hurts the Irish against Boston College

Notre Dame Men’s basketball dropped their second ACC game of the season earlier this afternoon, losing to Boston College by just a point.

“God I feel like we kind of played the first half kind of feeling sorry for ourselves,” head coach Mike Brey said. “So you're digging out of a hole. I think Boston College was really good and hard to guard.”

It was a quick start for the Eagles that ultimately hurt the Irish.

In the first half, Boston College hit 60% from beyond the arc while Notre Dame only shot 27%.

“It's just the game of basketball,” guard T.J. Gibbs said. “We couldn't hit shots at the beginning. We had to figure out their movement. We're still figuring out how to play without Robby. But we're figuring it out. I think the second half, we kind of got in to a flow and rhythm of the game. Just go to keep fighting. That's the one thing, we fought until the very end. We got to keep pushing and use this as a learning moment more than anything.”

The Golden Domers also has 11 turnovers in the first half alone and they trailed by 10 at half time.

Even though the Irish outscored the Eagles in the second half, it was too little too late.

“I thought we made plays down the stretch, gave ourselves a chance,” forward John Mooney said. “But the ball just didn't bounce our way in the last couple of minutes. I think we definitely need to come out to a better start so we're not playing from behind.”

Notre Dame looks to snap their two game losing streak when they welcome in Detroit Mercy on Tuesday at 7.

