Simpson, Wagner spark Michigan to 60-52 victory over Rutgers

Juwan Howard refers to Zavier Simpson as the Tom Brady of Michigan basketball, with the point guard leading and directing the Wolverines.

Simpson did just that, scoring 16 points and five assists and two steals, while Franz Wagner added 12 to hand Rutgers its first loss at the RAC this season, 60-52.

2/19/2020 10:20:20 PM (GMT -5:00)

