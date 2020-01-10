Shaun Crawford to return to Notre Dame for sixth season

On Friday, Brian Kelly heard some news he is happy about.

On twitter, Fighting Irish corner back Shaun Crawford announced that he will be coming back for a sixth season in the Bend.

Crawford said earlier in the season that he would not come back but obviously had a change in heart.

In ten games this season, Crawford recorded 28 tackles and one interception as the starting corner back.

Crawford says at the end of the day this was the best decision for him and he hopes he can help the Irish accomplish some special things next season.