Shaun Crawford shines in first home game since 2017

The Notre Dame defense held New Mexico to just 14 points in Saturday’s home opener thanks to quick tackles and a handful of interceptions.

Shaun Crawford nabbed one of three interceptions for the Irish on the day.

A big moment for Crawford in his first home game since 2017.

During his career at Notre Dame, Crawford has worked his way back from two torn ACLs and a torn Achilles.

It's a story of perseverance that has everyone from his coaches to his teammates to his fans rooting for him.

“He finds the football,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “You know, think back on the lows that he's had to go through and to see him today come up with a big play. It’s kind of nice.”

“Just everyone in the building was just behind me coming back from all of the injuries,” Crawford said. “So when I'm out there making plays, they're of course behind me again. So just to see that, seeing that just motivates me, just keeps me going.”

