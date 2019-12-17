Shaun Crawford ponders return for sixth year at Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Shaun Crawford could possibly be coming back for a sixth year under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

Despite being riddled with injuries, he really is thinking about coming back.

Crawford said there is no timetable for when he will announce if he is coming back or not, but he loves playing for Notre Dame.

"I learned some things while I was down and got to impact the team in many different ways," Crawford said. "Leading the guys and helping the guys through the game plans and things like that. When I was able to come back and be a part of the team and perform, it was an added hunger. I think it benefited my game. It allowed me to move to a different position a few weeks after and just a play a little different things. Just go out there and literally put my body on the line. I love these guys, and I would do anything for them."

Right now, Crawford is just focused on Notre Dame's bowl game on Dec. 28 against Iowa State.

