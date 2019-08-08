Shaun Crawford makes his return to the practice field after season ending injury

Fall camp at Culver is in the book as the Fighting Irish wrapped up practice No. 5 this afternoon, and one Notre Dame player was back on the field this week for the first time in a long time.

Defensive back Shaun Crawford has gone through some rough patches at Notre Dame. In Crawford's first two years under the shadow of the golden dome, he suffered season ending injuries.

In 2018, just two days before the season opener against Michigan, Crawford tore his ACL in his left knee making it the third season ending injury in four years here at Notre Dame.

Last year, Kelly said he was heartbroken for the kid after the injury bug struck again but now Crawford is back on the field and Kelly says he's got a real shot to earn a starting spot.

"We have to be careful because [Crawford] deserves an opportunity to win a starting position as well," Kelly said. "As much as we want him to be a jack of all trades, he deserves an opportunity to try and win a corner back position as well. We'll give him enough work where he'll compete and try and win a corners position. We aren't going to take away his opportunity at corner. We think he can fit in at the nickel position. I think it's a balancing act for us. He's going to help this football team win and we want to be able to maximize his playing time and, as you know, he's going to be a significant player on special teams."

Crawford's teammates are also pumped to have him back on the field....Irish safety Jalen Elliott even said when Crawford is in the DB room, he automatically makes the room better.