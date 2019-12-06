Shattuck ready to bring two Elkhart communities at new Elkhart high school

On Monday, it was announced that Elkhart Central's Josh Shattuck will be leading the charge at the new Elkhart High School in the fall and he has a unique challenge ahead of him.

Shattuck will not only be coaching the players who played for him at Elkhart Central this past season but he will also have to coach the players at the rival high school at Elkhart Memorial once the two schools merge.

Shattuck knows there isn't a blue print to coaching in this situation and he's excited for this once in a life time opportunity.

The Blazers and Chargers have already started their winter workouts together as Lions.

Shattuck says he likes what he sees and is ready for Friday nights in the fall.

