Several Notre Dame football players were not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft but they will still get a chance to make an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent.

Here are where the undrafted Domers signed:

Irish wide receiver Chris Finke - San Francisco 49ers

Irish safety Jalen Elliott - Detroit Lions

Irish defensive end Jamir Jones - Houston Texans

Irish running back Tony Jones Jr. - New Orleans Saints

Irish linebacker Asmar Bilal - Los Angeles Chargers