Seven named as Irish captains for 2019 season

Notre Dame Football is officially back on campus.

The team had held practices down at Culver Academies earlier in the week.

But before practice could even begin on Saturday Head Coach Brian Kelly made his captain announcement.

Seven players will find themselves donning the c on their jersey this season.

The lucky seven are quarterback Ian Book, wide receiver Chris Finke, offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem and safeties Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott.

Kelly says the group had already been showing their leadership throughout the summer as squad leaders.

“I think it has much more to do with their ability to act as a unified group more than it does anything else,” Kelly said. “They operate so much easier together as that group.”

“There are a lot of guys that are leading out there,” Okwara said. “Honestly, the whole team could be a captain if you could have that happen. I think we have a lot of leadership across the board.”

“The other six captains, I mean we've already talked, we're all super excited,” Book said. “It's a tremendous honor. We cannot wait for the season to start and to lead these guys.”

“That's what gives us a great opportunity to reach everyone and make sure everyone knows what's going on,” Hainsey said. “We've done a great job amongst ourselves in terms of communicating what needs to be communicated and sending the message across the whole team. I think that's something we can continue to work on and be good at.”

