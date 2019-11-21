Senior class used 2016 season to 'fuel their fire'

This senior class has been through it all at Notre Dame. Last year, as juniors, they helped Notre Dame get to the school's first ever college football playoff, but and their careers at Notre Dame didn't get off to the greatest start.

In 2016, during the current senior class's freshmen year, the Fighting Irish finished the season 4-8 overall.

"We always had our goal to win a national championship, but the 4-8 season was a point where we never wanted to go back to," Irish defensive end Khalid Kareem said. "That definitely helped fuel us. Definitely added fuel to the fire."

Since then, the Irish have won 10 games in back-to-back seasons, and they are one win away from winning at least 10 games in three consecutive years.

The senior class says 2016 changed them for the better, and they wanted to make sure that a 4-8 season would not happen on their watch ever again at Notre Dame.

"Our expectations as a team are obviously way higher than my freshman year," Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool said. "Coming in, I never expected that to happen. The way we rebounded shows the people my teammates are, who the coaches are, all that. We took the steps to make these last few seasons memorable ones, so I think it's important for us to finish this season like we finished the last couple of seasons."

If the seniors are able to lead the Irish to a win this Saturday, it will be the first time since the early 1990s Notre Dame had three consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins.

Kickoff between Notre Dame and Boston College is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. You can of course catch the game on WNDU.

