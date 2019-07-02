Scott Martin hired to be on Mike Brey's coaching staff

Irish men's basketball coach Mike Brey has hired his old team captain Scott Martin to be on his coaching staff for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Martin will take over as the team's development and recruiting coordinator, the role was formerly occupied by Eric Atkins who just took a fill-time assistant coach position at Howard University.

The former Irish guard was named the Team MVP after the 2012 season.

In a statement that announced Martin's hiring he said, "I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue to learn from Coach Brey and look forward to doing whatever I can to help and contribute to the continued

success of the program."