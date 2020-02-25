Schroder helps Thunder top Bulls 124-122

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and made a huge defensive play in the fourth quarter, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Chicago Bulls 124-122 for their fourth consecutive win.

Oklahoma City blew a 24-point lead but recovered in time to earn its ninth straight victory on the road, breaking a Thunder record.

Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulls wasted a pair of stellar performances from LaVine and rookie reserve Coby White. LaVine scored 27 of his 41 points in the second half, and White had a career-high 35 in his third consecutive game over 30 points.

