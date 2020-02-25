Schneider earns first win of season, Devils beat Detroit 4-1

Cory Schneider made 27 saves for his first victory of the season, leading the New Jersey Devils past the Detroit Red Wings 4-1.

Joey Anderson, Jesper Bratt, Kyle Palmieri and Nikita Gusev scored for the Devils, who won for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

Detroit is 3-16-1 in its last 20. Valtteri Filppula had the only goal for the Red Wings.

Schneider improved to 1-6-1 on the season and won for the first time since March 25 of last year. The Devils led 3-0 after two periods.

