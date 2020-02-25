Sanford has 3-point game, St. Louis beats Chicago 6-5

Zach Sanford had two goals and an assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a wild 6-5 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis has won five consecutive games. The Blues have won all three regular-season games against Chicago.

Brandon Saad, Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane scored power-play goals, and Connor Murphy and Matthew Highmore also scored for the Blackhawks.

Jordan Binnington had 24 saves in winning his fourth straight for the Blues.

