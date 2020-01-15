Sabonis scores 29 as Pacers top Timberwolves 104-99

Domantas Sabonis matched a season high with 29 points and added 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 104-99 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points and Doug McDermott scored 14 off the bench. The Pacers have won three straight games.

Jarret Culver led Minnesota with 17 points and Gorgui Dieng had 15 points and 11 boards. The Timberwolves have lost three in a row.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/15/2020 10:51:28 PM (GMT -5:00)

