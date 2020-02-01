Saad scores 2, Blackhawks beat Coyotes in a shootout

Patrick Kane scored in the overtime shootout and ran his points streak to 12 games, and Corey Crawford stopped both shootout attempts he faced, leading the Chicago Blackhawks a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Brandon Saad scored twice in regulation and the Blackhawks won their first game out of the break and sixth of their last seven.

Crawford finished with 40 saves. Brad Richardson and Conor Garland scored for the Coyotes. Goaltender Antti Raanta had 42 saves.

2/1/2020 11:26:28 PM (GMT -5:00)