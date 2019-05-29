UPDATE: HS softball regional title scores

Out on the softball diamond tonight, two local teams competed for a regional title game.

For the second straight season, the Bremen Lions are regional champs. Bremen shut out South Adams 9-0 this evening. The Lions will play Oak Hill at Semi-State on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 AM at LaVille High School.

Out in Fort Wayne, the Lakeland Lakers fall to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 7-6. The Lakers led 6-2 heading into bottom of the seventh and the Saints scored five runs in the final frame to win the regional title.