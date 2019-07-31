SB Cubs pitcher Cam Sanders hopes to follow in parents' footsteps

South Bend Cubs pitcher Cam Sanders grew up at the ballpark, where he watched his Dad, Scott, pitch in the major leagues.

Cam always knew he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps, and now he's playing for the same organization his father played for.

"Ever since I was watching him in the big leagues, I was like, that's got to be me one day," Cam said.

He certainly knows what it takes. His father says spending his childhood with major leaguers taught him a lot about the game.

"He grew up in the clubhouse," Scott said. "From when he was 2 until he was 7 years old. He knows the grind of the game. Once you get to the park, you start working. He knows you aren't going to get home until midnight. You've got to go home and get your rest and get started the next day."

But now, it's Scott's turn to watch Cam. Every single game Cam pitches, Scott has it on TV in his home in Louisiana. Scott calls Cam after every game to offer his advice.

"Everything I've learned is from him basically," Cam said. "Every day, if he has something to tell me, he'll be hard on me sometimes and I'll kind of give him some attitude back, but at the end of the day, he's probably right."

But Cam's athletic ability doesn't just come from his father. His mother, Linda, also played softball at the highest level.

Linda says she knows Cam has what it takes to make it to the show.

"It's amazing," Linda said. "He grew up watching his father pitch, and he never got to see me play, of course, but knowing both of his parents played and wanting to do the same thing, it's important and just awesome to see him in his element."

"I tell my kids all the time, if you aren't any good, it's not my fault," Scott said. "We gave you the genes of a pitcher and a middle infielder. She was a switch hitter. It's up to you know to do what you can do."

Cam has shown what he can do. He was named a Midwest League All-Star and has recorded a 0.90 ERA in the month of July.

"I knew he would go out and have success, to this extent, I am actually a little excited," Scott said. "At some times, shocked. Cameron has always had the stuff. He's had problems repeating his mechanics, but at the end of the day, he's getting bigger and stronger, and every time out he's getting better."

Cam agreed he's getting better, and his success has a lot do with his own hard work but also the encouragement he receives from his parents.

"It's awesome," Cam said. "They've always got my back. Their endless support is just amazing. I can't thank them enough for everything they've done for me."

