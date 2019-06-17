SB Cubs outfielder Jonathan Sierra ready for tonight's Home Run Derby

Tonight, the All-Star festivities continue at Four Winds Field with the Home Run Derby.

There are 8 competitors in the Home Run derby with three rounds total. Each round will have a three-minute time limit for each hitter. The player with the most head-to-head home runs in each match up will advance to the next round.

One of the participants in the home run derby is South Bend Cubs outfielder Jonathan Sierra. The left handed hitter only has two home runs this season but Sierra is confident in his abilities and wants to go out and win the whole thing.

"I'm so excited man because the South Bend Cubs gave me the opportunity," Sierra said. "I want to compete for my family and for the opportunity. I'm looking for middle in. I just want to hit a homer and then a homer. I just want to win that. I'm feeling strong and I'm ready for that situation. They will be here supporting me so I'm just excited for the city."

The winner of the home run derby gets $1000 in prize money. Second place will bring home $500. We will have a recap from Four Winds Field tonight in our Newscast tonight at 11.

