SB Cubs broadcaster Brendan King dedicates booth to late uncle

Like every minor league baseball player, South Bend Cubs play-by-play broadcaster Brendan King is aiming for the big leagues.

"The big goal is to become the broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs," King said. "Broadcasting baseball especially, it's a sport where you can really have free reign, painting the picture in any way you want it."

The passion Brendan has for sports comes from his dad and his Uncle Dan, and Brendan always looked up to his uncle.

"I wanted to have Dan's personality," King said. "I wanted to be the fun-loving guy, and I just wanted to be the guy everyone enjoyed being around, and that, for sure, was Dan King."

Dan was a special person in King's life. He was one of the first people King told about his first professional job with the Boise Hawks.

"I still remember his response to this day," King said. "'I have never been to that part of the country. I would love to visit you. I don't care if nobody else wants to come. I want to come visit you out there.'"

But Dan never made it out to Boise. Six months before graduation from Butler University, Brendan found out the unexpected news that Dan was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. A week and half before Brendan started his professional broadcasting career, Dan was gone.

"I got to the hospital, and he passed a few minutes before I got there," King said. "It was probably the worst day of my life."

A week after the worst day of his life, King packed up his bags and moved 22 hours away to Boise, and something felt missing.

"I got into the broadcast booth, and one thing they told me was make this place your own," King said. " I was like, all right."

Brendan decided to dedicate the booth to Uncle Dan. He hung up a sign that says "In loving memory of Dan King" and his uncle's funeral card. He takes both with him to every broadcast.

"After the national anthem, I gather both of my thoughts and I tap both of them once before I go on the air," King said. "That's just a sign that he's with me for the broadcast, and I know he's up there."

Brendan hopes Uncle Dan is proud of him.

"I know if he were still here, he would be in full support of me every single day, listening," King said. "He would definitely be at the games having a hot dog and enjoying a beverage."

