SB Cubs ask for patience from fans

The South Bend Cubs are also trying to figure out what comes next for them with the season put on pause.

.

The club is in a bit of a unique situation.

The beginning of this season was supposed to be a celebration since they team is reigning Midwest League Champions.

.

But now with everything up in the air, the club's president is asking for patience from the fans.

"We want our community to be able to celebrate it but we want to make sure that our community will celebrate it at a fun and safe atmosphere," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "The biggest thing that I want to tell our fans out there is this is something that is fluid and that we're working through. As a staff, we don't necessarily have all of the answers yet, but we're going to keep our fans up to date as we have it. They can certainly reach out if they want. There certainly may be a time or two where quite honestly we don't know the exact answer at that point so we just ask for their patience. We're more than just a baseball team. You know we're a good community partner. We're something for our fans to do and enjoy. If they have concerns or comments that they want to share, we want to hear them too because that's what made us successful over the last eight years."

Hart says the club is still working out details as to what this all means for season ticket holders.

