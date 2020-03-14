SB Cubs President applauds decision to delay Opening Day

Wednesday night, last season's South Bend Cubs were honored with their championships rings in Arizona, but by Thursday, baseball as we know it was turned upside down.

Four Winds Field will not be filled anytime soon.

Minor League Baseball in conjunction with Major League Baseball has delayed their opening day.

"It felt very surreal when I woke up Friday morning," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "I literally was like was that a dream? Did that really happen? Is all of this going on? I just applaud the people who are making sure that everyone's safe."

Spring training camps in Arizona and Florida have both closed over concerned of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB says players can stay at their spring training camps, go to their team's city or go home.

.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein said he expects the majority of minor leaguers to head home.

South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart says he was initially in shock and now is waiting to see how the future unfolds.

"You know at the end of the day, it is a game," Hart said. "It's hard for me to say, I'm a baseball guy. I love baseball. I love what I do. But sometimes there are things that are more important than baseball. That's obviously making sure that people in your community are safe. Ultimately we wouldn't do anything to create that issue or make things worse. But yeah on Friday when I woke up, I literally had to sit there and think of it. Did this truly happen or did I just dream it?"

There is no timetable on when Opening Day will be in the Majors or the Minors.

In South Bend, Joe Hart says the 1st Source Bank Performance Center is still opening with increasing cleaning procedures set in place

