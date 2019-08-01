SB Cubs' Davis shines in first season with strong support from mom

South Bend Cubs outfielder Brennen Davis was placed on the seven day injured list Thursday.

But injury or not, it's been a whirlwind of a year for Davis going from a high school student to a professional baseball player.

But one thing that hasn't changed his passion for the game and determination to thrive.

“It's been a combination of me and the hitting coaches making adjustments and going through extended and the progress since then has been huge,” Davis said.

Brennen Davis has only been with the South Bend Cubs for two months.

But he's already been making an impact, thanks to his constant drive to improve.

“Deficiencies in my swing and what pitchers are trying to do to me and just being on top of my work and making sure that I am doing the right thing every day and make sure I am ready for 7 o’clock,” Davis said.

In 48 games so far with South Bend, Davis is batting nearly .300, cranking out seven home runs and 29 RBIs.

“It is just baseball,” Davis said. “But it's a hard game and I'm happy with the progress that I've made. I didn't think it would come this quickly. But it's just a baby step in a goal I'm trying to achieve.”

That goal for Davis? Simple.

“Playing at Wrigley,” Davis said.

Davis was drafted by the Cubs in the second round in 2018, a major accomplishment and life change for a teenager.

He credits his mom, Jakkis, for being his constant supporter .

“It's hard to say,” Davis said. “She's always had a way. She texts me every day motivational things. Just knowing that somebody's in your corner is huge.”

Davis is 1800 miles from his home town in Chandler, Arizona but his mom makes sure to make it to South Bend.

“She's always been there,” Davis said. “She's always been to my games. So it's awesome that she can continue to support me even how many miles away this is from Arizona. It's awesome I love having her at my games.”

As a former athlete herself, his mom inspires him every single day.

“I don't know just growing up being around it, knowing the mindset she had as an athlete,” Davis said. “She preached knowing what it takes to be the best and that people are always working even when they're not. You just got to do the little things right you know to be the best player.”

With just a month left in the season, Brennen Davis has his eyes set on the prize...with no signs of slowing down.

“Trying to be as consistent as I can every day and giving the team everything I have every day and hopefully for a playoff run,” Davis said.

Davis says once he makes it to the big leagues he wants to take care of his mom like she has been taking care of him his entire life.

He hopes to be able to buy his mom a house as a thank you.

