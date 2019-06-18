Ryne Sandberg offers advice to minor league baseball players

Over 800 fans gathered at the Century Center in Downtown South Bend this afternoon as they waited to hear from one of the greatest Chicago Cubs of all-time: Ryne Sandberg.

Since this is an A Ball All-Star game, Ryno shared some memories from his humble beginnings in A Ball in Helena, Montana.

In 1978, Sandberg made $500 a month and spent $350 of that on rent to live in a couple's garage. Sandberg says he could not afford a car so he walked a mile and a half to the ball park for games. That's where Ryno says he really found his game.

Sandberg's advice for the minor leaguers playing tonight is to put their head down and work hard no matter what level you are at because it could pay off big time some day.

"Show up every day and go to work every day," Sandberg said. "It's easy to say but harder to do because you can get complacent and have good games and still have some weaknesses on some parts of your game. If you have good games and just get by you kind of mask what you need to work on to be a major league player when that opportunity comes."

First pitch tonight at Four Winds Field is at 7:35 PM.