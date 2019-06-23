Ryne Sandberg looks back at famous "Sandberg game" 35 years later

35 years ago to this very day, perhaps one of the most famous baseball games ever played took place: the Ryne Sandberg game.

The Chicago Cubs took on the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field in Sandberg's third season with the Cubs.

With the north siders trailing by one heading into the bottom of the ninth, Sandberg led off the inning with a solo shot into the bleachers off of stud St. Louis closer Bruce Suter.

The game went into extras and in the 10th, Sandberg delivered again off of Suter and hits a home run in the same exact spot to tie the game again.

The Cubs went on to win 12-11 in 11 innings as Sandberg went 5 for 6 at the plate. It was a day Sandberg would never forget.

"It was life changing for me," Sandberg said. "It really was. It took me to another level as far as what I thought of myself as a player. It was really the first time I felt like a major league player, like I belonged. That was my third year in the big leagues.

'84 changed all that and it started with that game. It was life changing. That also became my goal the rest of my career was to experience that and postseason baseball."

How fitting is it that the 35-year anniversary of the Sandberg game comes on June 23rd, the number Sandberg donned during his 15 year stint with the Chicago Cubs.

