Ryan Lynch did it all for Penn baseball

Senior Ryan Lynch can now only reminisce about his days playing baseball at Penn High School.

"It was awesome creating all of the memories with those guys," Lynch said.

As a freshman, Lynch played a big part in bringing Penn to the state championship game. He wanted to get back there for his senior season but those plans changed due to COVID-19.

"Being locked up in the house, it’s kinda stressful," Lynch said. "Just not being able to go out and do what you normally would do at this time."

However, Lynch still finds ways to get his baseball fix in. He still practices every day whether that’s playing catch with his little brother or hitting balls in the garage.

"I feel like this is an opportunity to get an edge over some kids," Lynch said. "Being able to push myself and continue to work out and continue to develop my baseball skills."

Lynch continues to push himself as he prepares for his next chapter.

The next time Lynch plays baseball, it will be at the next level for Notre Dame - a school that is a perfect match for Lynch.

"Just how well rounded it is as a school," Lynch said. "It’s got the athletics, academics, the traditions, the religion, just everything about it just fit me as a person."

And Lynch is fired up to show what he can do for the Fighting Irish.

"It will definitely be a challenge, getting used to the different type of environment there with the game being a little bit more challenging but I feel like I’m ready to take that next step," Lynch said. "I'm definitely excited to get after it with those guys over there."

