Rutgers remains unbeaten at home, beats Indiana 59-50

Akwasi Yeboah had 14 points and seven rebounds and surprising Rutgers pushed its home record to 12-0 with a 59-50 victory over Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights used a 24-6 spurt bridging the end of the first half and the start of the second and a tenacious defense to hold the Hoosiers to a season-low point total.

Rutgers is now 13-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Indiana is 13-4 overall and 3-3 in the league.

Justin Smith had 15 points to lead Indiana. Aljami Durham added 10 points and Joey Brunk had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

1/15/2020 9:39:45 PM (GMT -5:00)

