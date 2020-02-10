Russ Radtke to leave New Prairie to become head football coach at Portage

New Prairie high school head football coach Russ Radtke will leave the football program.

It's was announced at Monday's Portage school board meeting that Radtke will take over as head coach of the Indians.

In his eight seasons at New Prairie, Radtke led the Cougars to a 78-20 overall record. He also led New Prairie to the regional final in 2019 to cap off one of the best seasons in school history.

Radtke is also the second-winningest coach in Indiana high school football history.

Now, he gets to rebuild the Portage football program. The Indians went 1-9 in 2019.

New Prairie has not announced who will be the next head football coach. 16 News Now will keep you updated on air and online when that hire has been made.

