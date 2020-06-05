Russ Radtke on the move again, will become head football coach at Knox

It may be June, but there some big high school news broke on Friday.

Russ Radtke is on the move again.

Radtke left New Prairie in February to become the head coach at Portage, and now he has a new job.

Radtke will now be the head football coach at Knox High School. He has Starke County ties. Radtke started his head coach career at North Judson.

Knox is getting one of the best high school football coaches in Indiana history. He has the second most wins ever in the Hoosier state.

During his eight seasons at New Prairie, Radtke led the Cougars to 78-20 overall record.