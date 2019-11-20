Trevor Ruhland grateful for time at Notre Dame

Senior day is this Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium as the Fighting Irish take the field at Rock's House for the final time in 2019.

One of those seniors has gone through a lot during his time at Notre Dame.

Offensive guard Trevor Ruhland is getting significant playing time for the first time in his five years under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

That's because Ruhland has been banged up during his collegiate career. He says he basically lives in the training room after having several surgeries.

Ruhland says he has the knees of an 80-year old and that doctors told him to give up football.

However, that was not an option for Ruhland. He wanted to come back for a fifth year and is living this year with no regrets.

"I wouldn't change anything for the world," Ruhland said. "There are days that I wake up that I am hurting, but that's all part of it. There's not a single guy in college football that doesn't feel bad when they wake up in the morning. I wouldn't change anything. Coming back is the best thing I could have done. It's been so rewarding just to teach the younger guys some things and come back here and contributing and helping a good team win some ball games. It's been fantastic."

Ruhland and the Fighting Irish take the field at Notre Dame for the final time in 2019 on Saturday.

Kickoff against Boston College is set for 2:30 p.m., and you can catch the game right here on WNDU.

