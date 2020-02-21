Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights

These are Friday night's games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana boys

Caston at LaVille

Fairfield at Churubusco

John Glenn at Mishawaka

LaCrosse at North Newton

Lakeland at Prairie Heights

LaPorte at Portage

Merrillville at Michigan City

New Prairie at Bremen

NorthWood at Elkhart Christian

Oregon-Davis at Lakeland Christian

Penn at Mishawaka Marian

South Bend Adams at South Bend Riley

South Bend Clay at Jimtown

South Bend Washington at Elkhart Central

South Central (Union Mills) at Knox

Trinity Greenlawn at Bethany Christian

Triton at Tippecanoe Valley

Wawasee at East Noble

Westview at Goshen

Westville at Morgan Twp.

Michigan boys

Comstock at Berrien Springs

Parchment at Bridgman

Brandywine at Buchanan

Gobles at Coloma

Howardsville Christian at Covert

Cassopolis at Eau Claire

Bloomingdale at Marcellus

Lake Michigan Catholic at New Buffalo

St. Joseph at Niles

Mattawan at Lakeshore

St. Joseph Lutheran at River Valley

Dowagiac at Three Rivers

Saugatuck at Watervliet

Michigan girls

Comstock at Berrien Springs

Parchment at Bridgman

Gobles at Coloma

Howardsville Christian at Covert

Countryside Academy at Lawrence

Bloomingdale at Marcellus

Lake Michigan Catholic at New Buffalo

St. Joseph at Niles

Mattawan at Lakeshore

Dowagiac at Three Rivers

Saugatuck at Watervliet

