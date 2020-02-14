Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights

These are Friday night's games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana boys

Bremen at South Bend Washington

Central Noble at Lakeland

Concord at Northridge

Elkhart Central at Penn

Elkhart Christian at Granger Christian

Elkhart Memorial at NorthWood

Fairfield at Fremont

Goshen at Wawasee

LaCrosse at West Central

LaVille at Triton

Merrillville at LaPorte

Michigan City at Lake Central

Mishawaka at South Bend Adams

Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Clay

North Judson at Caston

North Miami at Tippecanoe Valley

Plymouth at Warsaw

South Bend Riley at New Prairi

South Bend St. Joseph at John Glenn

South Central (Union Mills) at Washington Twp.

Westview at Prairie Heights

Westville at Whiting

Michigan boys

Lake Michigan Catholic at Countryside Academy

Bridgman at Berrien Springs

Brandywine at Comstock

Vicksburg at Dowagiac

New Buffalo at Lawrence

Centreville at Marcellus

Buchanan at Parchment

Niles at Portage Central

Coloma at Saugatuck

Mattawan at St. Joseph

Portage Northern at Lakeshore

Cassopolis at White Pigeon

Michigan girls

Buchanan 52, Parchment 30

Lake Michigan Catholic at Countryside Academy

Brandywine at Comstock

Vicksburg at Dowagiac

Centreville at Marcellus

Niles at Portage Central

Coloma at Saugatuck

Mattawan at St. Joseph

Portage Northern at Lakeshore

Cassopolis at White Pigeon

