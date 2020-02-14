Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights

These are Friday night's games featuring Michiana teams:
Indiana boys
Bremen at South Bend Washington
Central Noble at Lakeland
Concord at Northridge
Elkhart Central at Penn
Elkhart Christian at Granger Christian
Elkhart Memorial at NorthWood
Fairfield at Fremont
Goshen at Wawasee
LaCrosse at West Central
LaVille at Triton
Merrillville at LaPorte
Michigan City at Lake Central
Mishawaka at South Bend Adams
Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Clay
North Judson at Caston
North Miami at Tippecanoe Valley
Plymouth at Warsaw
South Bend Riley at New Prairi
South Bend St. Joseph at John Glenn
South Central (Union Mills) at Washington Twp.
Westview at Prairie Heights
Westville at Whiting
Michigan boys
Lake Michigan Catholic at Countryside Academy
Bridgman at Berrien Springs
Brandywine at Comstock
Vicksburg at Dowagiac
New Buffalo at Lawrence
Centreville at Marcellus
Buchanan at Parchment
Niles at Portage Central
Coloma at Saugatuck
Mattawan at St. Joseph
Portage Northern at Lakeshore
Cassopolis at White Pigeon
Michigan girls
Buchanan 52, Parchment 30
Lake Michigan Catholic at Countryside Academy
Brandywine at Comstock
Vicksburg at Dowagiac
Centreville at Marcellus
Niles at Portage Central
Coloma at Saugatuck
Mattawan at St. Joseph
Portage Northern at Lakeshore
Cassopolis at White Pigeon