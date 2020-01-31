Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights

These are Friday night's basketball games featuring Michiana teams:
Indiana boys
Argos at Westville
Bremen at Jimtown
Concord at Wawasee
Crown Point at LaPorte
Culver at LaVille
Fairfield at West Noble
Garrett at Lakeland
Goshen at Elkhart Memorial
Manchester at Tippecanoe Valley
Mishawaka at Penn
New Prairie at John Glenn
Northfield at Rochester
Northridge at Plymouth
Oregon-Davis at Bethany Christian
Portage at Michigan City
South Bend Riley at South Bend Clay
South Bend St. Joseph at South Bend Washington
South Central (Union Mills) at LaCrosse
Valparaiso at Merrillville
Warsaw at NorthWood
Winamac at West Central
Indiana girls
Bowman Academy at Oregon-Davis
Bremen at Jimtown
Elkhart Central at Marian
Fairfield at West Noble
Garrett at Lakeland
Goshen at Elkhart Memorial
Lake Central at St. Joe
Michigan City at Gary West
Triton at North Judson
Whitko at Wabash
Michigan boys
Watervliet at Fennville
Eau Claire at Marcellus
River Valley at Howardsville Christian
Coloma at Martin
Countryside Academy at New Buffalo
Mattawan at Niles
Berrien Springs at Brandywine
Lakeshore at Portage Central
Portage Northern at St. Joseph
Dowagiac at Sturgis
Edwardsburg at Three Rivers
Michigan girls
Watervliet at Fennville
River Valley at Howardsville Christian
Coloma at Martin
Countryside Academy at New Buffalo
Mattawan at Niles
Berrien Springs at Brandywine
Lakeshore at Portage Central
Portage Northern at St. Joseph
Dowagiac at Sturgis
Edwardsburg at Three Rivers