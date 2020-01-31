Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights

These are Friday night's basketball games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana boys

Argos at Westville

Bremen at Jimtown

Concord at Wawasee

Crown Point at LaPorte

Culver at LaVille

Fairfield at West Noble

Garrett at Lakeland

Goshen at Elkhart Memorial

Manchester at Tippecanoe Valley

Mishawaka at Penn

New Prairie at John Glenn

Northfield at Rochester

Northridge at Plymouth

Oregon-Davis at Bethany Christian

Portage at Michigan City

South Bend Riley at South Bend Clay

South Bend St. Joseph at South Bend Washington

South Central (Union Mills) at LaCrosse

Valparaiso at Merrillville

Warsaw at NorthWood

Winamac at West Central

Indiana girls

Bowman Academy at Oregon-Davis

Bremen at Jimtown

Elkhart Central at Marian

Fairfield at West Noble

Garrett at Lakeland

Goshen at Elkhart Memorial

Lake Central at St. Joe

Michigan City at Gary West

Triton at North Judson

Whitko at Wabash

Michigan boys

Watervliet at Fennville

Eau Claire at Marcellus

River Valley at Howardsville Christian

Coloma at Martin

Countryside Academy at New Buffalo

Mattawan at Niles

Berrien Springs at Brandywine

Lakeshore at Portage Central

Portage Northern at St. Joseph

Dowagiac at Sturgis

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers

Michigan girls

Watervliet at Fennville

River Valley at Howardsville Christian

Coloma at Martin

Countryside Academy at New Buffalo

Mattawan at Niles

Berrien Springs at Brandywine

Lakeshore at Portage Central

Portage Northern at St. Joseph

Dowagiac at Sturgis

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers

