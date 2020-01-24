Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights

These are Friday night's basketball games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana boys

Caston 51, Winamac 46

Lakeland 70, Hamilton 32

Manchester 48, Rochester 47

South Bend St. Joseph 63, Penn 57

Mishawaka 62, South Bend Clay 50

Southwood 63, Tippecanoe Valley 51

Warsaw 56, Concord 36

Wawasee 48, Plymouth 46

Westview 74, Fairfield 58

Argos 58, Culver 34

Triton 55, Oregon-Davis 29

New Prairie 54, Bremen 41

John Glenn 54, LaVille 46

South Bend Riley 58, Jimtown 50

Kankakee Valley at Knox

Michigan City at LaPorte

North Judson at Rensselaer Central

NorthWood at Goshen

Indiana girls

Elkhart Christian 39, Granger Christian 32

LaPorte 62, Michigan City 28

Northridge 73, Elkhart Memorial 41

LaPorte LaLumiere 46, Trinity Greenlawn 38

Fairfield 58, Westview 41

South Central 64, LaCrosse 27

Jimtown at South Bend Riley

Michigan boys

Bridgman 54, Comstock 29

Marcellus 68, Cassopolis 58

Dowagiac 79, Three Rivers 54

Edwardsburg 53, Vicksburg 43

Parchment 69, Brandywine 65

St. Joseph at Portage Central

Lawrence at St. Joseph Lutheran

Niles at Lakeshore

New Buffalo at River Valley

Howardsville Christian at Countryside Academy

Berrien Springs at Buchanan

Watervliet at Coloma

Michigan girls

Bridgman 26, Comstock 24

Brandywine 75, Parchment 33

Cassopolis 45, Marcellus 32

Coloma 41, Watervliet 25

Three Rivers 61, Dowagiac 18

Edwardsburg 68, Vicksburg 35

St. Joseph 35, Portage Central 26

Niles 70, Lakeshore 23

New Buffalo at River Valley

Howardsville Christian at Countryside Academy

