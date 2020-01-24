Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights

These are Friday night's basketball games featuring Michiana teams:
Indiana boys
Caston 51, Winamac 46
Lakeland 70, Hamilton 32
Manchester 48, Rochester 47
South Bend St. Joseph 63, Penn 57
Mishawaka 62, South Bend Clay 50
Southwood 63, Tippecanoe Valley 51
Warsaw 56, Concord 36
Wawasee 48, Plymouth 46
Westview 74, Fairfield 58
Argos 58, Culver 34
Triton 55, Oregon-Davis 29
New Prairie 54, Bremen 41
John Glenn 54, LaVille 46
South Bend Riley 58, Jimtown 50
Kankakee Valley at Knox
Michigan City at LaPorte
North Judson at Rensselaer Central
NorthWood at Goshen
Indiana girls
Elkhart Christian 39, Granger Christian 32
LaPorte 62, Michigan City 28
Northridge 73, Elkhart Memorial 41
LaPorte LaLumiere 46, Trinity Greenlawn 38
Fairfield 58, Westview 41
South Central 64, LaCrosse 27
Jimtown at South Bend Riley
Michigan boys
Bridgman 54, Comstock 29
Marcellus 68, Cassopolis 58
Dowagiac 79, Three Rivers 54
Edwardsburg 53, Vicksburg 43
Parchment 69, Brandywine 65
St. Joseph at Portage Central
Lawrence at St. Joseph Lutheran
Niles at Lakeshore
New Buffalo at River Valley
Howardsville Christian at Countryside Academy
Berrien Springs at Buchanan
Watervliet at Coloma
Michigan girls
Bridgman 26, Comstock 24
Brandywine 75, Parchment 33
Cassopolis 45, Marcellus 32
Coloma 41, Watervliet 25
Three Rivers 61, Dowagiac 18
Edwardsburg 68, Vicksburg 35
St. Joseph 35, Portage Central 26
Niles 70, Lakeshore 23
New Buffalo at River Valley
Howardsville Christian at Countryside Academy