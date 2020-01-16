Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights

These are Tuesday night's basketball games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana boys

John Glenn at Penn

Mishawaka at Jimtown

South Bend Career at Community Baptist

South Bend St. Joseph at South Bend Clay

South Bend Washington at South Bend Adams

Angola at Lakeland

Indiana girls

Jimtown 40, Mishawaka 38

West Noble 47, Westview 28

Eastside 41, Prairie Heights 34

Lakewood Park 30, Whitko 23

Oregon-Davis 55, Argos 47

Fort Wayne Blackhawk 49, Bethany Christian 28

Culver Academy at New Prairie

Marquette Catholic at North Judson

South Bend Career at Community Baptist

South Bend Riley at Mishawaka Marian

Michigan girls

Battle Creek Calhoun Christian 49, Benton Harbor 30

Brandywine 45, Buchanan 17

Watervliet at Hartford

Lawrence at River Valley

