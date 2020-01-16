Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights

These are Tuesday night's basketball games featuring Michiana teams:
Indiana boys
John Glenn at Penn
Mishawaka at Jimtown
South Bend Career at Community Baptist
South Bend St. Joseph at South Bend Clay
South Bend Washington at South Bend Adams
Angola at Lakeland
Indiana girls
Jimtown 40, Mishawaka 38
West Noble 47, Westview 28
Eastside 41, Prairie Heights 34
Lakewood Park 30, Whitko 23
Oregon-Davis 55, Argos 47
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 49, Bethany Christian 28
Culver Academy at New Prairie
Marquette Catholic at North Judson
South Bend Career at Community Baptist
South Bend Riley at Mishawaka Marian
Michigan girls
Battle Creek Calhoun Christian 49, Benton Harbor 30
Brandywine 45, Buchanan 17
Watervliet at Hartford
Lawrence at River Valley