Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights

These are Friday night's basketball games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana boys

Bremen at Elkhart Central

Clinton Christian at Granger Christian

Concord at Plymouth

Elkhart Memorial at Wawasee

Goshen at Warsaw

Knox at LaVille

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp.

LaPorte at Chesterton

Michigan City at Valparaiso

North Judson at Winamac

Northridge at NorthWood

Oregon-Davis at Argos

Rochester at Tippecanoe Valley

South Bend Riley at Mishawaka Marian

South Central (Union Mills) at Boone Grove

Triton at Culver

Prairie Heights at Westview

Indiana girls

Elkhart Central 58, Bremen 39

Knox 60, LaVille 17

Morgan Twp. 53, LaCrosse 32

Chesterton 46, LaPorte 45

Triton 34, Culver 31

Fairfield 35, Fremont 22

Jimtown at Trinity Greenlawn

John Glenn at Penn

Mishawaka at Merrillville

South Bend St. Joseph at South Bend Clay

South Bend Washington at South Bend Adams

Valparaiso at Michigan City

Michigan boys

Marcellus 63, Bloomingdale 55

Edwardsburg 63, South Haven 41

River Valley 42, Lawrence 28

Lakeshore 65, Mattawan 42

Eau Claire at Cassopolis

Berrien Springs at Comstock

Coloma at Gobles

Lake Michigan Catholic at Howardsville Christian

Covert at New Buffalo

Buchanan at Brandywine

Bridgman at Parchment

Watervliet at Saugatuck

Niles at St. Joseph

Countryside Academy at St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran

Dowagiac at Vicksburg

Michigan girls

Bloomingdale 59, Marcellus 29

Comstock 40, Berrien Springs 37 (OT)

Edwardsburg 54, South Haven 8

Mattawan 50, Lakeshore 29

Saugatuck 56, Watervliet 36

St. Joseph 59, Niles 44

Eau Claire at Cassopolis

Coloma at Gobles

Lake Michigan Catholic at Howardsville Christian

Covert at New Buffalo

Bridgman at Parchment

Countryside Academy at St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran

Dowagiac at Vicksburg

