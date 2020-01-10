Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball games

These are Friday night's basketball games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana boys

Argos 47, Bethany Christian 26

Caston 49, Culver 32

Fairfield 71, Eastside 61

NorthWood 54, Wawasee 38

Northridge 59, Warsaw 55

St. Joseph 68, Jimtown 49

Tippecanoe Valley 65, Northfield 32

Angola at Prairie Heights

Crown Point at Michigan City

Elkhart Central at South Bend Riley

Elkhart Christian at Fort Wayne Canterbury

Goshen at Concord

Granger Christian at Calumet Christian

Hamilton at Westview

Lake Central at LaPorte

Mishawaka Marian at Mishawaka

New Prairie at South Bend Washington

North Judson at Kouts

North Newton at West Central

Penn at South Bend Adams

Plymouth at Elkhart Memorial

Portage Christian at Westville

South Central (Union Mills) at Hebron

Triton at John Glenn

Valparaiso at Portage

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse

West Noble at Lakeland

Whitko at Rochester

Indiana girls

Angola 40, Prairie Heights 32

Crown Point 77, Michigan City 48

Fairfield 43, Eastside 35 (OT)

Elkhart Central 77, South Bend Riley 49

Mishawaka Marian 63, Mishawaka 26

Lakeland 65, West Noble 60 (OT)

Knox at Winamac

Victory Christian at Oregon-Davis

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse

Michigan boys

Edwardsburg at Dowagiac

Saugatuck at Coloma

Lakeshore at Portage Northern

White Pigeon at Cassopolis

Portage Central at Niles

Bridgman at Tri-Unity Christian

St. Joseph at Mattawan

Watervliet at Martin

New Buffalo at Lake Michigan Catholic

Michigan girls

White Pigeon 40, Cassopolis 38

Portage Central 51, Niles 39

St. Joseph 42, Mattawan 40

Edwardsburg at Dowagiac

Saugatuck at Coloma

