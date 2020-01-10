Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball games

These are Friday night's basketball games featuring Michiana teams:
Indiana boys
Argos 47, Bethany Christian 26
Caston 49, Culver 32
Fairfield 71, Eastside 61
NorthWood 54, Wawasee 38
Northridge 59, Warsaw 55
St. Joseph 68, Jimtown 49
Tippecanoe Valley 65, Northfield 32
Angola at Prairie Heights
Crown Point at Michigan City
Elkhart Central at South Bend Riley
Elkhart Christian at Fort Wayne Canterbury
Goshen at Concord
Granger Christian at Calumet Christian
Hamilton at Westview
Lake Central at LaPorte
Mishawaka Marian at Mishawaka
New Prairie at South Bend Washington
North Judson at Kouts
North Newton at West Central
Penn at South Bend Adams
Plymouth at Elkhart Memorial
Portage Christian at Westville
South Central (Union Mills) at Hebron
Triton at John Glenn
Valparaiso at Portage
Washington Twp. at LaCrosse
West Noble at Lakeland
Whitko at Rochester
Indiana girls
Angola 40, Prairie Heights 32
Crown Point 77, Michigan City 48
Fairfield 43, Eastside 35 (OT)
Elkhart Central 77, South Bend Riley 49
Mishawaka Marian 63, Mishawaka 26
Lakeland 65, West Noble 60 (OT)
Knox at Winamac
Victory Christian at Oregon-Davis
Washington Twp. at LaCrosse
Michigan boys
Edwardsburg at Dowagiac
Saugatuck at Coloma
Lakeshore at Portage Northern
White Pigeon at Cassopolis
Portage Central at Niles
Bridgman at Tri-Unity Christian
St. Joseph at Mattawan
Watervliet at Martin
New Buffalo at Lake Michigan Catholic
Michigan girls
White Pigeon 40, Cassopolis 38
Portage Central 51, Niles 39
St. Joseph 42, Mattawan 40
Edwardsburg at Dowagiac
Saugatuck at Coloma