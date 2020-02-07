Roundball Roundup: Indiana girls sectional semifinal scores and highlights

These are the Indiana girls sectional results featuring Michiana teams, as well as other Friday night high school basketball scores:
Indiana girls
CLASS 4A
Michigan City
LaPorte 67, South Bend Riley 47
Plymouth vs. Michigan City
Warsaw
Warsaw 46, Elkhart Central 35
Penn 49, Goshen 19
CLASS 3A
Knox
Knox 57, Hanover Central 25
John Glenn
South Bend Washington 47, Jimtown 31
Mishawaka Marian 58, South Bend St. Joseph 46
Lakeland
Lakeland 56, Central Noble 38
NorthWood 40, West Noble 36
CLASS 2A
Hebron
South Central (Union Mills) 64, North Newton 51
North Judson 55, Westville 38
Fairfield
Westview 39, LaVille 32
Bremen 42, Fairfield 38
Lewis Cass
Rochester 40, Carroll (Flora) 38
CLASS 1A
Culver
Oregon-Davis 61, Culver 48
LaCrosse vs. Argos
Fort Wayne Blackhawk
Elkhart Christian 48, Lakewood Park 27
Michigan boys
Lakeshore 59, St. Joe 42
Portage Northern 57, Niles 42
Benton Harbor 87, Grand Rapids Homeschoolers 50
Lawrence 66, Howardsville Christian 52
Edwardsburg 51, Dowagiac 45
Lake Michigan Catholic at River Valley
Michigan Lutheran at New Buffalo
Berrien Springs at Parchment
Brandywine at Bridgman
Comstock at Buchanan
Fennville at Coloma
Watervliet at Gobles
Hartford at Eau Claire
Decatur at Marcellus
Michigan girls
Covert at Countryside Academy
Brandywine at Bridgman
Comstock at Buchanan
Fennville at Coloma
Dowagiac at Edwardsburg
Watervliet at Gobles
Howardsville Christian at Lawrence
Decatur at Marcellus
St. Joseph Lutheran at New Buffalo
Berrien Springs at Parchment
Niles at Portage Northern
St. Joseph at Lakeshore
Lake Michigan Catholic at River Valley