Roundball Roundup: Indiana girls sectional scores and highlights

These are the Indiana girls sectional results featuring Michiana teams, as well as other Tuesday night high school basketball scores:
Indiana girls sectionals
Class 4A
Michigan City
La Porte 63, Adams 37
Michigan City 54, Mishawaka 44
Warsaw
Elkhart Central 62, Elkhart Memorial 31
Class 3A
Knox
Wheeler 38, River Forest 30
Hanover Central 47, Culver Academy 33
John Glenn
Washington 58, New Prairie 41
Lakeland
Central Noble 54, Wawasee 31
NorthWood 48, Tippecanoe Valley 39
Class 2A
Hebron
South Central 54, Rensselaer Central 36
Fairfield
Fairfield 37, Prairie Heights 28
Lewis Cass
Rochester 57, Delphi 37
Class 1A
Culver
Culver 43, West Central 22
Argos 22, Triton 18
Fort Wayne Blackhawk
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 47, Bethany Christian 40
Indiana boys
Benton Harbor (Mich.) 78, Clay 65
Clinton Christian 86, Howardsville Christian (Mich.) 51
Elkhart Christian at Jimtown
Michigan boys
Battle Creek Central 50, Niles 46
Benton Harbor 78, Clay (Ind.) 65
Centreville 61, Cassopolis 58
Eau Claire 61, Decatur 55
Coloma 51, Lawton 48
Lakeshore 58, Gull Lake 53
Clinton Christian (Ind.) 86, Howardsville Christian 51
Buchanan 59, St. Joseph Lutheran 28
Marcellus 82, Mendon 46
Michigan girls
Centreville 44, Cassopolis 12
Coloma 41, Lawton 24
Marcellus 48, Mendon 40
New Buffalo 48, Berrien Springs 35
Battle Creek Central 51, Niles 43
Watervliet 41, Portage Northern 34
Godwin Heights 50, Benton Harbor 38
Gull Lake 70, Lakeshore 39
Dowagiac 39, Bridgman 18