Roundball Roundup: Indiana girls sectional scores and highlights

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:52 PM, Feb 04, 2020

These are the Indiana girls sectional results featuring Michiana teams, as well as other Tuesday night high school basketball scores:

Indiana girls sectionals


Class 4A


Michigan City
La Porte 63, Adams 37
Michigan City 54, Mishawaka 44

Warsaw
Elkhart Central 62, Elkhart Memorial 31

Class 3A


Knox
Wheeler 38, River Forest 30
Hanover Central 47, Culver Academy 33

John Glenn
Washington 58, New Prairie 41

Lakeland
Central Noble 54, Wawasee 31
NorthWood 48, Tippecanoe Valley 39

Class 2A


Hebron
South Central 54, Rensselaer Central 36

Fairfield
Fairfield 37, Prairie Heights 28

Lewis Cass
Rochester 57, Delphi 37

Class 1A


Culver
Culver 43, West Central 22
Argos 22, Triton 18

Fort Wayne Blackhawk
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 47, Bethany Christian 40

Indiana boys


Benton Harbor (Mich.) 78, Clay 65
Clinton Christian 86, Howardsville Christian (Mich.) 51
Elkhart Christian at Jimtown

Michigan boys


Battle Creek Central 50, Niles 46
Benton Harbor 78, Clay (Ind.) 65
Centreville 61, Cassopolis 58
Eau Claire 61, Decatur 55
Coloma 51, Lawton 48
Lakeshore 58, Gull Lake 53
Clinton Christian (Ind.) 86, Howardsville Christian 51
Buchanan 59, St. Joseph Lutheran 28
Marcellus 82, Mendon 46

Michigan girls


Centreville 44, Cassopolis 12
Coloma 41, Lawton 24
Marcellus 48, Mendon 40
New Buffalo 48, Berrien Springs 35
Battle Creek Central 51, Niles 43
Watervliet 41, Portage Northern 34
Godwin Heights 50, Benton Harbor 38
Gull Lake 70, Lakeshore 39
Dowagiac 39, Bridgman 18

 