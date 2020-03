Roundball Roundup: Hoosier Hysteria tips off

Indiana boys high school basketball sectionals tipped off Tuesday night. These are scores from games featuring teams from Michiana:

Class 4A

Sectional 3 – LaPorte

Game 2: Culver Academies vs. Riley, 6 p.m. TuesdayGame 3: Michigan City at LaPorte, 7 p.m. WednesdayGame 4: Adams vs. Mishawaka, 5 p.m. Wednesday

Semifinal

Game 5: Plymouth vs. winner of Game 2, 5 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4, 7 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 4 – Elkhart Central

Game 2: Northridge vs. Concord, 7 p.m. TuesdayGame 3: Penn at Elkhart Central, 6 p.m. WednesdayGame 4: Goshen vs. Warsaw, 8 p.m. Wednesday

Semifinal

Game 5: Elkhart Memorial vs. winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4, 8 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

Sectional 18 – Hanover Central

Game 2: Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 6 p.m. TuesdayGame 4: Wheeler vs. New Prairie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinal

Game 5: Knox vs. winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: River Forest vs. winner of Game 4, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 19 – Jimtown

Game 2: Marian vs. Washington, 6 p.m. TuesdayGame 4: John Glenn at Jimtown, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinal

Game 5: St. Joseph vs. winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Clay vs. winner of Game 4, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 21 – NorthWood

Game 4: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinal

Game 5: West Noble at NorthWood, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Wawasee vs. winner of Game 4, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

Sectional 34 – North Judson

Game 2: Hebron at North Judson, 6 p.m. TuesdayGame 3: Career Academy vs. LaVille, 5 p.m. WednesdayGame 4: Westville vs. Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Semifinal

Game 5: South Central vs. winner of Game 2, 5 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 35 – Westview

Game 2: Prairie Heights at Westview, 6 p.m. TuesdayGame 3: Bremen vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m. WednesdayGame 4: Central Noble vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Semifinal

Game 5: Churubusco vs. winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 36 – Manchester

Game 1: Wabash 53, Bluffton 44Game 2: Fort Wayne Canterbury at Manchester, 7:30 p.m. TuesdayGame 3: Adams Central vs. South Adams, 6 p.m. WednesdayGame 4: Whitko vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Semifinal

Game 5: Wabash vs. winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 36 – Winamac

Game 2: Winamac 88, Lewis Cass 74Game 4: North Newton vs. Rensselaer Central, 8 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinal

Game 5: Rochester at Winamac, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Delphi vs. winner of Game 4, 8 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

Sectional 50 – Triton

Game 2: West Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m. TuesdayGame 4: Culver vs. Argos, 8 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinal

Game 5: LaCrosse vs. winner of Game 2, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Oregon-Davis vs. winner of Game 4, 8 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 51 – Fremont

Game 4: Bethany Christian at Fremont, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinal

Game 5: Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Lakewood Park Christian vs. winner of Game 4, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 52 – Caston

Game 2: Pioneer 62, South Newton 24Game 4: Tri-County vs. Frontier, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinal

Game 5: North White vs. Pioneer, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 at Caston, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 53 – Southern Wells

Game 2: Northfield 85, North Miami 50Game 4: Smith Academy at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinal

Game 5: Lakeland Christian vs. Northfield, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Southwood vs. winner of Game 4, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Michigan boys

Howardsville Christian 63, Burr Oak 25Martin 54, Michigan Lutheran 44Mattawan 56, Niles 53 (OT)Berrien Springs 64, Lake Michigan Catholic 13Lakeshore 53, Portage Central 27Brandywine at Benton HarborNew Buffalo at BuchananMarcellus at Eau ClaireCassopolis at MendonColoma at Portage Northern