Roundball Roundup: Hoosier Hysteria sectionals, Michigan girls districts continue

Indiana boys high school basketball sectional semifinals are Friday night, as are Michigan girls district finals. These are scores from games featuring teams from Michiana:

Indiana boys sectional semifinals

Class 4A

Sectional 3 – LaPorte

Game 2: Culver Academies 62, Riley 41Game 3: Michigan City 70, LaPorte 60Game 4: Adams 52, Mishawaka 39

Semifinal

Game 5: Plymouth vs. Culver Academies, 5 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Michigan City vs. Adams, 7 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 4 – Elkhart Central

Game 2: Northridge 60, Concord 40Game 3: Penn 52, Elkhart Central 51Game 4: Warsaw 57, Goshen 56 (OT)

Semifinal

Game 5: Elkhart Memorial vs. Northridge, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Penn vs. Warsaw, 8 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

Sectional 18 – Hanover Central

Game 2: Hanover Central 73, Kankakee Valley 53Game 4: New Prairie 65, Wheeler 44

Semifinal

Game 5: Knox vs. Hanover Central, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: River Forest vs. New Prairie, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 19 – Jimtown

Game 2: Marian 55, Washington 47Game 4: Jimtown 53, John Glenn 50 (OT)

Semifinal

Game 5: St. Joseph vs. Marian, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Clay vs. Jimtown, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 21 – NorthWood

Game 4: Lakeland 54, Tippecanoe Valley 33

Semifinal

Game 5: West Noble at NorthWood, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Wawasee vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

Sectional 34 – North Judson

Game 2: Hebron 46, North Judson 35Game 3: LaVille 59, Career Academy 48Game 4: Boone Grove 60, Westville 47

Semifinal

Game 5: South Central vs. Hebron, 5 p.m. Friday

Game 6: LaVille vs. Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 35 – Westview

Game 2: Westview 70, Prairie Heights 54Game 3: Bremen 44, Fairfield 43Game 4: Central Noble 61, Eastside 40

Semifinal

Game 5: Churubusco vs. Westview, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Bremen vs. Central Noble, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 36 – Manchester

Game 1: Wabash 53, Bluffton 44Game 2: Fort Wayne Canterbury 58, Manchester 56Game 3: South Adams 55, Adams Central 39Game 4: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 76, Whitko 52

Semifinal

Game 5: Wabash vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: South Adams vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 36 – Winamac

Game 2: Winamac 88, Lewis Cass 74Game 4: Rensselaer Central 68, North Newton 47

Semifinal

Game 5: Rochester at Winamac, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Delphi vs. Rensselaer Central, 8 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

Sectional 50 – Triton

Game 2: Triton 82, West Central 34Game 4: Argos 30, Culver 18

Semifinal

Game 5: LaCrosse vs. Triton, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Oregon-Davis vs. Culver, 8 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 51 – Fremont

Game 4: Fremont 50, Bethany Christian 40

Semifinal

Game 5: Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Lakewood Park Christian vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 52 – Caston

Game 2: Pioneer 62, South Newton 24Game 4: Tri-County 44, Frontier 41

Semifinal

Game 5: North White vs. Pioneer, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Tri-County at Caston, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Sectional 53 – Southern Wells

Game 2: Northfield 85, North Miami 50Game 4: Southern Wells 63, Smith Academy 28

Semifinal

Game 5: Lakeland Christian vs. Northfield, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 6: Southwood at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Michigan girls district finals

Division 2

Three Rivers vs. Edwardsburg, 6 p.m. Friday

District 46 – Coloma

Hamilton at Coloma, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Division 3

Brandywine vs. Decatur, 7 p.m. Friday

Division 4

Michigan Lutheran vs. New Buffalo, 6 p.m. Friday

Michigan boys

Buchanan at Bridgman