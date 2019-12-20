Roundball Roundup: High school highlights and scores from around Michiana

These are the high school basketball scores from around Michiana:
Indiana boys
Eastside 60, Lakeland 58 (2OT)
Elkhart Memorial 62, Concord 50
Fairfield 48, Hamilton 28
Knox 55, Caston 49 (OT)
LaVille 51, Pioneer 44
Marian 54, John Glenn 38
Plymouth 52, NorthWood 47
Prairie Heights 87, Churubusco 61
Rochester 43, North Miami 34
Adams 68, La Porte 47
Triton 57, Winamac 30
Warsaw 54, Wawasee 36
Washington Township 74, North Judson 62
Whitko 53, Tippecanoe Valley 48
Argos 49, South Bend Career 34
Boone Grove 57, LaCrosse 29
Mishawaka 63, Bremen 55
Indiana girls
Bremen 50, Mishawaka 17
LaCrosse 45, Boone Grove 37
LaPorte 66, Portage 52
Merrillville 76, Michigan City 39
Marian 56, John Glenn 37
New Prairie 70, Clay 54
Northridge 43, Goshen 31
Oregon-Davis 76, South Central (Union Mills) 75
Pioneer 39, LaVille 11
Prairie Heights 50, Churubusco 34
Penn 48, Washington 41
Adams 53, Jimtown 33
Tippecanoe Valley 58, Whitko 14
Culver at South Bend Career
Michigan boys
Benton Harbor 68, Kalamazoo Central 62
Buchanan 73, Parchment 71
Cassopolis 70, Bangor 49
Grand Union Rapids 75, Dowagiac 31
Edwardsburg 56, Three Rivers 46
Fennville 74, Coloma 52
Brandywine 63, Comstock 37
River Valley 46, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 27
Hartford 63, Eau Claire 41
Bridgman 61, Berrien Springs 46
Gobles at Watervliet
Michigan girls
Buchanan 49, Parchment 29
Cassopolis 49, Bangor 30
Three Rivers 62, Edwardsburg 44
Fennville 45, Coloma 41
Brandywine 71, Comstock 23
Gobles 62, Watervliet 28
Eau Claire at Hartford