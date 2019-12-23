Ross scores 26, leads Magic to 103-95 victory over Bulls

Terrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points to help the Orlando Magic break a three-game losing streak with a 103-95 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points on 8-of-26 shooting.

The Bulls managed only 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Tomas Satoransky added 20 points and made 4 of 5 3-point shots.

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and seven rebounds for Orlando.

The Magic blocked 13 shots and held the Bulls to 31 percent shooting in the second half

12/23/2019 10:42:44 PM (GMT -5:00)