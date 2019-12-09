Rose caps big 4th with winning jumper, Pistons edge Pelicans

Derrick Rose hit a 14-foot jumper in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Detroit Pistons over the New Orleans Pelicans 105-103.

With the game tied, Detroit worked an isolation play for Rose, who dribbled the ball out top against Jrue Holiday.

Rose drove into the lane, spun to the right and hit the jumper over Holiday's outstretched arms.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/9/2019 11:05:12 PM (GMT -5:00)

