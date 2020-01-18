Rose, Mykhailiuk spark Pistons to easy win over Hawks

Derrick Rose scored 27 points and Svi Mykhailiuk 25, leading the way as the Detroit Pistons claimed an easy 136-103 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, winning consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 9.

The Pistons had a season high in points and shot 59.3% from the field two nights after a season-best shooting performance at Boston.

The Hawks, coming off their first win at San Antonio in 21 years, had a lackluster night as John Collins scored 20 points and De'Andre Hunter added 19.

Rose has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/18/2020 10:16:21 PM (GMT -5:00)