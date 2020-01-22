Rose, Jackson lead Pistons to 127-106 rout of reeling Kings

Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 points in his return to Pistons lineup, as Detroit beat Sacramento 127-106 and dealt the Kings their sixth straight loss.

Christian Wood scored 23 points, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points off the bench, the 11th time in 12 games that he’s scored in double figures.

De’Aaron Fox had 22 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Kings, who shot 12 of 23 from the line.

